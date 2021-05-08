'Be quick and form your government, you are taking too long' - Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Charles Owusu, Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to quickly form his government.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Charles Owusu wondered why till date the President hasn't finished appointing his Deputy Ministers and DCEs for Parliament's approval.



To him, this is one of the reasons why there is a delay in things, hence Ghanaians agitating about the bad performance of President Akufo-Addo's administration.



"The formation of your government in this second term has delayed far too long, because in your first term, I'm not sure we saw this kind of delay. This is the fourth month and we're soon getting in the fifth month; up to date the Deputy Ministers haven't gone for vetting, not to talk about even the DCEs yet to be appointed," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Charles Owusu advised the President to stop the delay stressing ''things are delaying. The government must quicken herself and do things quickly".