General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: GNA

Be professional not partisan – Police told

Police at work

The Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Friday charged personnel of the Service to be professional before, during and after the December general election.



He asked them to rise above partisan politics and ensure that the impending parliamentary and presidential elections were free, fair and credible.



Mr Yeboah was speaking at the closing session of an eight-week Detective Training Course 1/2020 of 90 personnel from the CID and other security services at the Detective Training Academy (DTA), Accra.



“Parties you belong to should not show in your work. Set good examples as products of the DTA,” he stressed.



The beneficiaries include police detectives, military police, personnel of the Bureau of National Investigations, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Immigration Service, Prisons Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The Director General advised the participants, especially police detectives, to maintain the network built with other security institutions to improve their work because they would be better when they worked together.



“Give in your best, let us see a change in you, prove you were at the DTA, exhibit professionalism and you will be held accountable for every action and inaction. Take your work seriously,” he added.



Mr Yeboah asked them to be vigilant in the wake of the COVID-19 and be guided by skills acquired at the training.



Ms Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Superintendent of Police, Commandant of the DTA, commended the participants for not giving up when the programme, which started in January, this year, was suspended due to the COVID-19.



Mr Clement Konadu Yiadom, Detective Inspector, in a valedictory message, said acquiring skills in customer care, crime scene management, human rights, domestic violence, anti-human trafficking, law of evidence, financial crime investigations and criminal laws would help them work with confidence.



Mr Francis Aboagye of the BNI was adjudged the Overall Best Trainee with Ms Victoria Imoru, Deputy Narcotic Analyst, being the Best Behaved Student.



Mr Isaac Frimpong, a Detective Inspector, received DTA’s Special Award.





