Be professional in the discharge of your duties to keep Ghana safe - Deputy Minister of Interior admonishes Immigration Officers

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: Ernest Kofi Offen, Contributor

The deputy minister of the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has admonished Immigration Officers in the country to be professional in the discharge of their duties to keep the country safe.



The deputy minister cautioned that the misconduct of any immigration officer puts the country at risk.



She continued by saying this is because the West Africa sub-region where Ghana finds itself is gradually becoming prone to terrorism. By this, Eyiah Quansah has commended the Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for the interdiction of its 27 officers for misconduct.



Speaking to the recruits intake 29 at a passing out ceremony at The Immigration Service Mid Country Training School, the deputy minister admonished them to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties; by reminding them that the immigration service has no place for unprofessional conduct.



"Be disciplined to keep our borders safe for all of us", she said.



Addressing the gathering, Naana Eyiah Quansah who was the Review Officer for the

ceremony commended the ISMTS, Tepa for the success it has chalked in its early life.



The deputy minister announced that the two overall best for the recruit intake 29 for the two Immigration Training Schools this year came from ISMTS, Tepa.



Expressing her satisfaction with the establishment of the school, the deputy minister acknowledged the hard work of management in the training of the Recruit.



She also announced the establishment of another Immigration Training School in Kyebi known as Immigration Tactical Training School.



According to her, this addition brings to a total of three Immigration Training schools in the country namely Assin Fosu, Tepa, and Kyebi.



A total of 454 recruits, made up of 286 males and 168 females, passed out successfully.



During the ceremony, the Commanding officer of the school Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Mary Owusu administered both the oath of secrecy and the immigration oath to them.



Among the award winners, the best in academics, Lydia Amoah Dankwah emerged as the overall best Recruit intake.



Other award winners included Enoch Frimpong- Best in Drills Male category: Comfort Odartey- Best in Drills Female category, Selorm Mensah Agbodza, Best in Physical Training Male category, Faustina Boateng Asamoah, Best in the Physical Training Female category, and Francis Nabou, took home the most disciplined award.



In the school's brief history, it acknowledged the major contribution of the Controller General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, and Tepa Omanhene Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I in securing the site for the ISMTS.



The history continues that the first commanding officer, ACI Mary Owusu is the

the first female ever to head the Immigration Service Training School in the country.



The passing out ceremony attracted people from all walks of life.



Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion included, Controller General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, Tepa Omanhene Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, Chief Director, Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi chairman of GIS Governing Council, Edward Prempeh, Director General of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Nana Agyemang Prenpeh, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Assembly, Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister, and some heads of Departments and Agencies.



The passing out ceremony is the first to be organized by the ISMTS, Tepa since in its establishment last year. The recruit intake 29 is the second batch of the men and women trained by the school.



The first batch joined the Assin Fosu Training School for their passing out ceremony last year. In all, the recruits spent a total of 7 months on training.



