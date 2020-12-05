General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Be ‘professional’ in prophesying about Election 2020 – Christian Council to churches

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana The Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo has advised pastors and church leaders to be circumspect in their pronouncement and prophecies over Monday’s general elections.



He further advised that “if possible let all pastors restrain from unnecessary prophecies that can create tension among the people”.



The Chairman of the Christian Council explained that over 71 percent of Christians make up Ghana’s total population, so any situation that may tamper with the peace of the Christian community directly affects the nation as a whole.



“[So], all pastors and church leaders must be very professional when prophesying on the election results,” he said on Wonsom on Onua TV/Onua FM/Akoma FM.



He is of the view that rampant prophecies on Monday’s general elections by some churches which are expected to flood the media space on Sunday may preempt the electoral process even before the actual outcome and declaration, a situation he believes may affect the peace.



The Christian Council Chairman finally admonished Christians and major stakeholders of various churches to keep praying for peace to prevail in Monday’s general elections.



“As Christians let’s be law-abiding and also disregard prophecies from some pastors especially during this last 48 hours to the elections.”

