Source: Class FM

Be proactive in responding to threats to election security – Peace Council to IGP, Police

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police

The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to be more proactive in responding to potential threats to election security.



The call comes on the back of the recent clash between NDC and NPP youth at Odododiodio in Accra.



Reacting to the disturbances, the peace council noted in a communique called “on the IGP and the Ghana police service to rise up to the occasion as they usually do to speedily investigate and prosecute all culprits to serve as a deterrent to others whose actions and inactions have the potential to derail the peace of the country before, during and after the 2020 elections.”



“The police should always be guided by their motto: ‘Service with integrity,’ to ensure that human lives and property are protected by enforcing the laws without fear or favour,” the statement added.







