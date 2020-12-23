General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Be peaceful – Mahama urges NDC demonstrators, commends GPCC for recognising protest rights

Former President John Mahama has urged protestors of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demonstrate in a peaceful manner, as they express their reservations about results declared by the Electoral Commission in the 7 December 2020 polls.



In a statement in which the presidential candidate of the NDC commended the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) “for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression”, Mr Mahama said: “Elections can be emotive”, adding that “the EC's incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens”.



He said, “it is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa”.



“I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC's conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful”, he said.



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.



His closest contender, Mr Mahama, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.



The NDC has subsequently accused the Electoral Commission of presenting “flawed” and “rigged” results in favour of President Akufo-Addo.



The party has, thus, held several demonstrations across the country to reject the results.



Some of those protests have seen supporters of the party clash with the police violently.









