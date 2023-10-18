Be my running mate - Osofo Kyiri Abosom tells Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has called on the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to join him as running mate.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP is likely to be foiled due to the way and manner things are panning out with regard to the party's primaries.



He described Kennedy Agyapong as an intelligent and experienced politician who would be a good fit as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Osofo Kyiri Abosom called on Kennedy Agyapong to ditch the NPP and become his running mate for GUM ahead of the 2024 general elections.



“With my brother Kennedy Agyapong, I would say he is knowledgeable and intelligent, so if it's possible he should come and support me. This is a serious issue I'm telling him. He is such an intelligent person but his long talks and everything he is doing will be in vain. So if he can he should join forces with me for GUM,” he said.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom noted that it is not possible for Kennedy Agyapong to become the flagbearer of GUM because he had already been elected and ratified, hence running mate would be the best option for him.



“If Ken wants to lead while I become the running mate, that’s not possible because I’ve already been elected so why would I step down for him to take charge? The electoral commission has taken my details already so should I go and change it? that’s not possible,” he said.



