Source: Starr FM

Be mindful of terms of your license – NCA warns Media Houses

Media houses are being cautioned against campaigning a day before elections by political parties

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has warned Media House against violating the terms of their licenses hours into the December 7 polls.



According to the NCA, media houses must comply with the convention of political parties not campaigning a day before general elections.



“In line with this, the NCA cautions all Authorisation Holders to cease and desist from engaging or participating in activities of any political party as established convention which prohibit political parties from engaging in political activities or campaign 24 hours before the elections due to be held on 7th December 2020,” the commission said a statement Sunday.



The NCA warned any attempt to breach the law by any media house will lead to the suspension of licenses.



Below are details of the statement by the NCA



The National Communications Authority wishes to draw the attention of the media who are authorised by the Authority to the terms and conditions of their authorisation and urged all Broadcasting Operators to ensure their operation before, during and after the elections do not contravene the conditions stated in their authorisation.



In consonance with the Authority’s contribution to Ghana’s democracy, the NCA directs all TV and Radio Authorisation Holders to be mindful and strictly observe the conditions of their licences and authorisations.



Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Acts, 2008 (Act 775) which mandates licensees and Authorisation Holders of the Authority not to engage in acts detrimental to national security and the public interest.



So conceived, a breach of the law, once established, will compel the NCA to revoke or suspend the licence or authorisation of the radio or TV station on grounds of national security or public interest.



In line with this, the NCA cautions all Authorisation Holders to cease and desist from engaging or participating in activities of any political party as established convention which prohibit political parties from engaging in political activities or campaign 24 hours before the elections due to be held on 7th December 2020.



Kindly take note and comply accordingly.

Issued by the National Communications Authority:

