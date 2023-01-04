'Be loyal and honest to places where you earn your livelihood' - Chairman COKA tells Ghanaians

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A former chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, branded as COKA, has admonished Ghanaian youth to dedicate their energy and resources to areas where they will get their daily bread.



The NPP stalwart, in his new year message to the public, urged the youth to follow leads where their peace, shelter, and food are assured.



The message posted on his social media handles on Monday, January 2023, entreated Ghanaians to be loyal and honest to individuals and places where their source of livelihood comes from.



He also appealed to the public to be Patriotic to mother Ghana to help fuel development.



"Never ever follow someone in 2023 if the provision of your meals, drinks, peace, or shelter is not assured. Whom you follow and where you work is where you will take your monthly salary".



"Some people leave their work, and position and make new appointments without knowing how much money they will earn from the new job. A lot of people are disappointed in life because they trusted their bosses and friends"



"The disciples asked Jesus what their benefits would be if they leave their work to follow him. He gave them assurance with evidence. You are poor today because you follow people blindly and you believe whatever you are told. Be wise! Don't just follow people because that car you are in now is not going anywhere" He cautioned.