Be inspired by the lives of successful old students - Kofi Agyepong to his alma mater

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: Frank Owusu, contribution

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency Mr Kofi Baah Agyepong has told students of the Kumasi Senior High School, his alma mater and all Senior High school students accross the country to be motivated by themselves and be inspired by the lives of successful old students.



Addressing a large gathering of students and some old students of the Kumasi Senior High School on the school's careers and guidance day on Thursday, Mr Agyepong recounted his days back in the day on campus.



According to Mr Agyepong, he resolved to make his course the choicest and became passionate about reading, communication and journalism from his early days on the 'Toronto desert' as the school is affectionately called. He was mindful of his pursuit of an exemplary future and pursued that with all passion even in the midst of youthful exuberance that characterised student life in his day on the campus of Kumasi High school.



The CEO took time to urge the students to mindful of the stress their parents and government have gone through to put them to this stage of their academic lather and reward their parents by making the requisite grades through hardwork and studious lifestyle. "It is obvious that you may never meet some of the people you are sitting by here, for the rest of life, and so inasmuch as bonding and networking is as equally important, do not be guided by negative attitudes of friends, but focus on excelling and becoming successful in life. It is the only way, the school will recognise and invite you back" Mr Kofi Agyepong told the students.



The Assistant Registrar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Mr Festus Nyame, who is an old student of Kumasi Senior High School had early on taken the students through courses offered by the universities, new trends of education and some of the relevant skills a student should pursue addition to the readings at whichever tertiary institutions they fund themselves.



As an old student, he was also shared his experiences during his days in the school.



Headmaster of the school Mr. Bernard Hall-Baidoo addressing the gathering reiterated that aside the classroom engagement, the most important assets in the world of work and career paths are positive attitudes, dedication, selflessness and hard work.

Mr Hall-Baidoo eulogised Mr Agyepong and .... for their outstanding work to the development of Ghana and their will to give back to their roots whenever they are called upon. He was appreciative of Mrs Lydia Martins, Career and Guidance coordinator of the school for putting together such a remarkable programme with the school's Students Representative Council.



Other guests included, Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie Director of Corporate Affairs for YEA, Lawyer Ernest Opoku Nti also of YEA, Akwasi Apraku Agyepong an old student, and a host of other old students and dignitaries.