Regional News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: GNA

Be guided by professionalism - Security services told

Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene

Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene has implored security services to exhibit high sense of professionalism and enhance their relations with civilians for peace building and development.



She expressed her gratitude to security agencies for their continuous support towards stemming the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and hoped that security services and civilian relations would enhance.



Mad Owusu-Banahane gave the advice when speaking at a send-off party organised in honour of Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Commander In-charge of the Migration Information Centre of the Ghana Immigration Service in Sunyani.



Supt. Alhassan was also the Commander of the Sunyani Municipal COVID Prevention Taskforce set up by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to enforce government restrictions and COVID-19 health safety protocols in Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.



Mrs Banahene also acknowledged the hardwork and patriotism exhibited by Supt. Alhassan, and expressed the hope that the people in the Municipality would continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to control new infections.



Peace building, she observed, is a collective and shared responsibility between security services and civilians, and advised the public to support in that regard.



She called on political party supporters to endeavour to be decorous in the electioneering and avoid utterances that had the potential to disturb public peace.





