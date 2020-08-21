General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Be fully prepared for exams to avoid malpractices – Professor urges students

The Dean of the College of Education, University of Ghana, Professor Jonathan Fletcher, has advised students to prepare adequately for examinations in order to protect themselves from engaging in malpractices, which can eventually cost them their education.



He explained on TV3’s Covid-19 360 Thursday, August 20 that examinations play an important role in the life of every student hence, the candidates must endeavour to prepare enough for it.



Professor Jonathan Fletcher was reacting to news about the leakages in the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



He suggested that in order to avoid examination malpractices and leakages of questions, stakeholders in the educational sector must all play their roles well.



He said: “Every student should know the curriculum inside-out when it comes to examination, and have a clue as to what to do, how examination is conducted and how that should conduct themselves.”



He advised that “every student must be fully prepared for the exams, during the exams period before sitting for the paper.”



He further indicated that there is the need for students to be well educated on the rules and conducts of examination so that they do not engage in this illegality.





