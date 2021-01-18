General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Be disciplined, adhere to safety protocols - Akufo-Addo to students

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has encouraged students who have already resumed schooling and those who are yet to do so, to be disciplined and adhere to the safety protocols of the covid-19 virus.



In his 22nd address, the president said it has been extremely difficult for students, their parents, teachers, and everybody involved when the outbreak of covid-19 hit Ghana.



“I now wish to speak directly to the students and children returning to school, and those of you who have already returned. I know that, for most of you, 2020 was a very unfamiliar year, and presented a setback for your preparation for the future. You all saw the struggle with your parents, especially working parents, went through with you at home due to school closures".



"You also know how you struggled to learn from home, even for those of you lucky enough to continue with some of your classes online. The frustrations, the idleness, the absence of classroom or study group intimacy – it has all been extremely difficult for you, your parents, teachers, and everybody involved. This is something we should all try to put behind us. Much of that depends on you”, he said.



He added: “As we take these big steps to go back to school, your attitude, your behaviour, your self-discipline will decide whether or not our schools will remain open.



"I am pleading with you, please observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times. You must maintain the level of discipline and sense of responsibility to stop the virus from spreading in your schools and, for day students, at home, as well. Wear your masks at all times".



"Wash and sanitize your hands regularly. Protect yourself. Protect each other. Protect your teachers. Protect your parents. But, please, do not give me a reason to close down schools again. I pledge to do my best to keep your education going. I want you to assure me, your parents, your teachers, and society as a whole, through your actions, that you will do your part as well.”



