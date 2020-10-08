Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

'Be dedicated and hardworking in your line of duty' - Mayor Sowah urges National Service Personnel

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah has admonished National Service Personnel to be dedicated and hardworking in their line of duty.



This according to him will prepare and allow them to learn on the job as well as gain first-hand experience from the business world.



Mr Adjei Sowah made this known on Monday during a one-day orientation programme for the 2020/2021 National Service Personnel posted to the AMA to formally usher them into the institution.



“I advise you all to focus on the work that will be assigned to you and desist from bad working attitudes such as laziness and lateness. Over here work begins exactly at 8:30 am and closes at 5 pm you do not have to use your location as an excuse and then get here late. Even though it is your national service you should put in more effort,” he added.



He explained that the National Service Programme was an opportunity for personnel to render their services and prove how patriotic they are to the Nation.



He indicated that this year’s personnel would be deployed to departments and given specific roles and assignments to make them more productive.



“I am going to make sure we assess every one of you here on the kind of job you will do according to your field of study,” he said.



Head of Public Affairs of the assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, took personnel through the various social media handles as well as the mission and vision of the assembly.



He, therefore, urged personnel to use their influence on social media to help change citizens attitude on sanitation by following, liking and sharing posts on the various social media handles of the assembly.



Head of Human Resource Department at AMA, Justice Antwi, urged the personnel to adhere to the code of ethics of the public service.



He further admonished them to be cautious of the COVID-19 pandemic and comply with all the safety protocols as they go about their duties.





