General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Be colour-blind in enforcing the law’ – Akufo-Addo charges police

Former President John Dramani Mahama in a group photo with the police

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Police Service to “be colour-blind in enforcing the law”.



“The way the police are acting now is a way the police should act…Police and security agencies of the country should be [politically] colour-blind when it comes to enforcing the law. The fact that there is an NPP government in place shouldn’t lead to a situation whereby NPP people are found to be involved in wrongdoing…, the police will turn their back…we saw that in the past and it didn’t engender a good feeling in the country,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Thursday.



He added, “If today senior figures of political parties including my own are being called by the police to come and help clarify what happened…that should be the way the police and law enforcement agencies work.



“Dispassionately, they look for the clues, they follow them where they were, and if it lands on the doorstep of a minister, or MP, they will go forward and act accordingly and not in a situation always looking over their shoulder deciding whether or not what they’re doing finds favour [with] those in the office.”



He declared: “For me, that is the only conclusion that will be of benefit or favour…not necessarily looking in the face of the person and saying oh this is my party colleague. Yes, party colleagues will attract some sympathy but if they transgress the law, the law should deal with it. The same with the other side…."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.