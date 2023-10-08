Be careful what you say about other people's children if you have children - Archbishop Duncan Williams

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has advised Christians to exercise caution in their words when it comes to other people's children, particularly if they themselves are parents.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams emphasized that despite the best efforts of parents in raising their children, there might be aspects that don't align perfectly, often due to external influences or, as he put it, "the interference of the enemy."



He stressed that such imperfections do not reflect on the parents' mistakes but, rather, on their successes in nurturing their children.



Speaking during the Experience Conference 2023, Day 8, hosted at the Makers House Chapel International, the Archbishop shared his wisdom, saying, "We must always pray for our children, like Job did, that they will never displease the Lord. And we must plead for them all the time. I was telling my church the other time that if you have children, be careful what you say about other people's children."



Archbishop Duncan-Williams drew a powerful analogy from the Bible to illustrate his point. He mentioned the parable of the sower, where good seeds were planted, but an enemy came during the night and sowed tares among them.



When the servants questioned the master about this, he replied, "Son, don't worry about It's not what you did wrong is what you did right; an enemy has done this."



The Archbishop further encouraged parents not to dwell on what they might have done wrong but to recognize that external factors, represented by the "enemy," can influence their children's lives.



He stressed that even when parents have raised their children well, unexpected challenges may arise. Understanding how to navigate these challenges and "override some things" is crucial.



