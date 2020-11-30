Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Be careful of people who wear white and quote the bible - NDC’s Gabriella Tetteh jabs Ofori Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress, Gabriella Tetteh has taken a huge swipe at the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, describing him as a man who engages in shady moves but portrays himself as a godly figure.



Rendering her submissions on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Monday, November 30, 2020, Gabriella Tetteh who served at the Office of the President during the John Dramani Mahama era, cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of the actions of Ken Ofori-Atta who often maligns under the pretext of quoting from the bible.



“Under Covid, they went for the Rapid Facility, US$ 1 billion to fight Covid. That is what they used to provide food, free water, free electricity which they’ve been using to deceive you, they have gone for an additional US$ 9 billion bond,” Gabriella said with regards to governments coronavirus fight.



She added, “A day will come you (NPP) will have to go back for another economic forum and ask your economists and ask your chief braininess to come and sit at the table and get this country out of the doldrums that these people (the NPP) have plagued us into again all in the name of monies for themselves.” “Those bonds are led by Databank, you know why? Because it’s for the Finance Minister. Be careful of people wearing white-white and can quote the bible, even Satan can quote the bible.” Gabriella Tetteh stated.



Gabriella Tetteh who did not mince her words also lashed out at the New Patriotic Party for deceitfully claiming to be responsible for taking Ghana from the International Monitory Fund programme.



“The NPP administration which comes and tells you the people of Ghana that we (NDC) run to the IMF, were the same people who extended it for an additional one year. They will tell you they took us out of IMF. How could they take us out of IMF when their so-called Moses was the very one who went to extend it for one more year,” Gabriella Tetteh quizzed.





