Be careful else I will expose you – Kennedy Agyapong warns Obofuor

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has warned the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Church, Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei popularly known as Reverend Obofuor to desist from defrauding people else he will blow his cover.



Speaking on Net2 TV on Monday, April 26, 2021, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that Reverend Obofuor has confided in him over his activities but would not hesitate to spill the beans if he does not change his ways.



“God’s servant is the one who is truthful to his fellow man. This is how Obofuor operates his church. Obofuor has to be careful. Obofuor you have to be careful else whatever discussion I had with you I will say it. You cannot continue deceiving and amassing wealth from the ignorance of people. God will not bless you.”



It has been over year since Kennedy Agyapong launched what he perceives to be war on persons exploiting the gullibility of some people with the name of God.



The likes of Obinim and other popularly pastors have fallen victim of his war but Kennedy Agyapong insists he has nothing against the church. He maintains that he has a bone to pick with ‘fake prophets’ but not the church as a whole.



Kennedy Agyapong urged Ghanaians to repent from their evil ways and repent ‘for the kingdom of God is at hand.”.



According to him, everything happening gives credence to the new testament claims that ‘we are in the last days and God will be coming soon”.



“I thought people will learn from all we’ve said. I want you to show the good prophets. It shouldn’t be like we are against the church, we are against false prophets. False Prophets can be found in Samuel and that is where the false prophet started.



“The new testament also said that in the end there will be false prophets who will claim I’m the Christ, Messiah and the Saviour. That is exactly what we are experiencing and it tells you that we are in the end times. When you get that sign then you know that the end is near so if you have to change, do it now,” he said.



