General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Be calm – EC assures of releasing results soon

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has assured the public it will soon release results of the 2020 presidential elections after a successful collation.



This follows a query by the opposition National Democratic Congress and some Ghanaians about an alleged delay in the arrival of certified election results from the Regional Collation Centres to the National Collation Centre.



According to the NDC, “What is happening? No one single result has arrived at the National Collation Centre. This is unprecedented. Beyond that at the regional level, even whiles we were here, the constituency results are being declared and yet the results are not arriving at the regional offices of the EC and yet our people are there at the regional collation centre, waiting for the results. So what processes are they going to go through? It is important that they go through the process. Please go and verify these yourselves".



However, the EC in a statement on Tuesday, said: “The Commission’s staff and field officials are working round the clock to ensure that the collated results are accurate and a true reflection of the will of the people of Ghana who turned out in their numbers to vote on 7th December 2020.”



Below is the full statement:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.