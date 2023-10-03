Be bold to expose people who defile your children - Gifty Amissah admonishes parents

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation, Gifty Amissah has admonished parents in the country especially women to muster courage and report people who abuse children in their communities.



Gifty Amissah believes that the silence of parents to report such issues was hurting their wards.



Speaking to SOMPA NEWS, Gifty Amissah who doubles as a midwife stated that such an unfortunate incident has become the order of the day to the extent that some women are failing to expose such people who are sometimes members of their families.



She said it was pathetic on the part of the girl to refuse to report their abusers to the right authorities adding that the matters could still be carried out while at the same time protecting their privacy.



She exclaimed, “The rate at which some of these innocent girls are defiled and abused was completely getting out of hand. Some of the mothers are at fault since they are failing to report their children's abusers. They are failing to report because they want to keep their marriages which is wrong. Parents must be concerned with the future of their wards no matter the background of the perpetrators."



Gifty Amissah further pleaded to the leaders in the communities to help to mitigate matters of rape and other forms of abuse adding that the future of the girl must be paramount to all and sundry.



Gifty Amissah is the Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation based in the Edfiduase in the Ashanti Region.



Through her advocacy, several children are empowered with the knowledge to resist advances of rape or defilement and are also being taught to report such incidents in case they fall victim.