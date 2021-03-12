General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Be bold and introduce Ramatu to Ghanaians if there's any – Vim Lady dares Dr. Bawumia

Broadcast Journalist Afia Pokuaa

Broadcast Journalist Afia Pokuaa has charged the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be open if there is truly a Ramatu he doesn’t want the public to know of.



According to her, the Vice President is a muslim and the religion allows for men to marry three women if they can take care of them so there is no way having a second wife will taint the chances of the Vice President to lead this country.



She made this known when she spoke on Accra-based Okay FM’s Egyaso Gyaso.



“You are a Muslim so I don’t understand you. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not got swag at all because you are a muslim and you are entitled to three wives. Even Christians in Ghana now get married to three, four or five women and also keep concubines.



"So Bawumia if there is a Ramatu show your face and show us that Ramatu…If there is any Ramatu that you are enjoying, enjoy her as long as there is no breach of contract enjoy it. If there is a breach of contract like what happened to the other guy and the documents come out, we will read the divorce petition,” she said.



The issue of Ramatu always pops up during National events when the Speaker of Parliament is involved.



At the recent State of the Nations address, there was a mention of Ramatu with Members of Parliament for the NDC demanding that “we want Ramatu” instead of Samira Bawumia.



