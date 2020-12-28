General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Be blessed – Charlotte Osei's Christmas message to Ghanaians

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei has wished all Ghanaians a blissful Christmas season.



“Merry Christmas everyone. Be blessed!" she said in a tweet.



Several public figures wished Ghanaians a memorable seas this year.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former president John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, Kumbungu Lawmaker Ras Mubarak have all wished Ghanaians a joyous occasion.



Ras Mubarak said there is the need to show considerations to the underprivileged in the society especially during the Christmas occasion on Friday December 25.



He reminded the general public that there is more blessings in giving than in receiving hence, the need to show compassion.



“As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember that compassion is the glue that holds communities together,” the opposition lawmaker said in a tweet.



He added "There’s more blessing in giving than in taking, so please share your meal, share your joy with someone.”





