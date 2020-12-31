Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Be proud of your identity- Bole MP to students

MP for the Bole Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Yussif

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah region Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has admonished all tribes in his constituency especially the Vagla fraternity to be proud of their identity as it is a blessing from God.



Speaking as the special guest of honour at this years Vagla Students and Associates (VASA) Congress at Balpe in Bole on 30th December 2020 under the theme; “Sustaining the Vagla Language and our Cultural Heritage; The Role of the Vagla Students”, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said; “We live in an era where one culture, our heritage is being extinct not only in the Vagla fraternity or the Gonja fraternity but across the globe, hence the theme was timely”.



The MP further said; “I want to see somebody called Kipo Baasinba or Suunyaazi Kipo, so that as soon as the name is mentioned you know where he is coming from and these are the practical ways that we can preserve our culture”.



He also said; “God has never made a mistake and he will never make a mistake and so it is not a mistake that one is born a Vagla, Gonja, Mossi or any ethnic group”.



The Bole MP commended some school children that exhibited local dances like Zingor and Dogu at the durbar and called for education of the local dialect and pledged to support any Vagla program that will be aired on Radio.



He added that when the Vagla local drummers called on him to assist them in acquiring new drums, he did not turn his back and that as MP he will always support traditional activities.



The Vagla Students and Associates VASA bestowed a new name “Terri wizzy” (Giver Never luck) on the MP.



Several speakers spoke passionately on the need to preserve and protect the Vagla language.



Mr Shaibu Sylvester who is the leader of VASA explained that the Association was formed in 2011 by students from the basic level to the tertiary level and that this year’s Congress is the 6th Congress the Association has held to bring the Choruba, Safalbas, Normas and Vagla people in unity and oneness.



He highlighted few achievements chalked so far and asked everyone to rally behind VASA for the betterment of the people, amidst of the numerous challenges.



Present at the durbar were the Bolewura’s representative, Vagla Chiefs and Elders, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency in the 2020 elections Mr Banasco Banasco Seidu Nuhu and others.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.