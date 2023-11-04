Bawumia will win NPP presidential primaries by 95% - Bugri Naabu

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Council Member and former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Bugri Naabu, has predicted a 95% win for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a crucial election to choose its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana.



This election is significant as it aims to break the traditional eight-year election cycle pattern in the country.



The former chairman, after casting his vote and speaking to the media, claimed that although all four aspiring candidates are best at what they do, Bawumia stands tall amongst them.



“He is best (referring to Bawumia); all of them are good but for the meantime, he’s the best.”



Asked about his prediction for the vice president, he said “95%” adding that he gave him that percentage not because he is his tribe man but because “he has made Ghana proud.”



There are four contenders in this flagbearer race. Among them, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is considered a frontrunner while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is expected to be a strong competitor, particularly after his surprising second-place finish in the party's Super Delegates Conference, which took place in August.



The rest are former Food and Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Watch Bugri Naabu’s comments below





Bawumia will win by 95% - Chief Bugri Nabu, National Council Member & Former Northern Regional Chairman - NPP.#ElectionHub pic.twitter.com/O66Kv76M3h — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 4, 2023

VKB/OGB