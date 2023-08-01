Bawumia will make our work at winning 2024 elections easier - Sammi Awuku

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has reiterated his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.



Sammi Awuku strongly believes Dr. Bawumia is the right candidate to help the NPP break the eight-year cycle.







Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he touted the Veep as the man to make the job of the NPP winning the next general elections easier and also dispelled rumors that Dr. Bawumia will not win the votes of Akan people and Christians.



"Politics is about choices. My support for Bawumia will come with its own problems and good news and goodwill . . . with Bawumia, you will now have a strategic candidate who will make our work easier to sell," he said.



He also noted that Dr. Bawumia's magnanimity is one of his strongest character traits and believed he is much loved by both Christians and those of the Akan tribe.



Among the Vice President's good works, Mr. Awuku mentioned, is that "on his own, he's built schools and supported churches being built".



Sammi Awuku advised the various camps within the NPP to market their candidates devoid of insults saying "my biggest joy on 7th January, 2025 will be that I see an NPP administration handing over to another NPP administration. It is a contest of ideas. So, everyone supporting Dr. Bawumia, don't insult back. Sell the candidate and his unique qualities".



Watch video belo:



