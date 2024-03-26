Bawumia will lose 2024 elections if he selects running mate from Ashanti Region – NPP man

Politics of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder and leader of Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, has stated categorically that the party will lose the 2024 presidential election should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia select his running mate from the Ashanti Region.



Appearing on the Frontlines of Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM on March 25, 2024, Kwesi Korang asserted that the victory of the party and its ability to break the 8-year-old jinx depends on Bawumia; hence, he ought to be cautious in some of his decisions and choices of running mate.



“Our victory as a party depends on Bawumia. He is our candidate, and whatever he does will affect our victory. I want to state categorically, without mincing words, that if he selects a running mate from the Ashanti Region, we will lose the 2024 presidential election.



"Let me also state it this way: if he should select somebody or a politician who is based in the Ashanti Region, he will lose the elections.



"I want listeners to listen to my analysis well. If he chooses someone who is Ashanti but does not reside there and does not do his politics in the region but in other regions, he will win the elections," he said.



He further explained that even if the person is not an Ashanti but resides in the region and is known as a politician in the region, the party will be defeated.



He lamented that there is a power struggle going on in the region with everyone yearning to be the running mate and so if the party selects a running mate from the region, there would be apathy, and that would seriously affect the chances of the NPP.



"Some people would be offended and bitter and refuse to support the party in campaigning in the 2024 elections. And so, we have to tread cautiously,” he added.