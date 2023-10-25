Bawumia will give NPP a new face, give John Mahama a real showdown - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Akomea has made a solemn appeal to the delegates of the New Patriotic Party to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer in order to give former President John Mahama a showdown in the 2024 election.



He noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Mr. Mahama has been accusing the New Patriotic Party of being a party which is against choosing a Northerner to lead them but asked the delegates to prove them wrong.



"Dr. Bawumia will make that propaganda useless," he stated while soliciting votes during Peace FM's morning show.



Nana Akomea strongly believed a Bawumia vs Mahama contest will be the real showdown.



"Bawumia against John Mahama, one on one, a real showdown...showdown number 2!", he exclaimed.



The STC Chief Executive Officer added that a vote for Bawumia "will change branding of the party. It will give the party a new face".



"He will also make the party more inclusive," he also stressed.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its presidential election on Saturday, November 4 with four candidates vying for the flagbearer spot.



The four consists of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Agriculture Minister and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Thomas Addai Nimoh.



The contest has been dubbed the 'showdown' as it is thought to be a fierce battle among the candidates, particularly between the Vice President and Kennedy Agyapong who are the favorites in the race.



