Bawumia will contest NPP flagbearership – Spokesperson confirms

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia will pick forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential flagbearership race.



His spokesperson Gideon Boako confirmed his boss’ interest in leading the NPP into the 2024 elections as flagbearer with the view to taking over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo come January 2025.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show (February 15), Boako replied “yeah” to a question about whether Bawumia was interested in becoming a potential flagbearer of the NPP, “insha Allah” he added.



The term insha Allah is Arabic for “if it is the will of God.” Asked if Bawumia had that interest, he reiterated, “yeah, very well.”



Asked what Bawumia will likely campaign on as a candidate, he replied: “Whatever the Akufo-Addo government has done, he is involved, whatever we haven’t done, he hasn’t done. It is as simple as that.”



He explained that ‘distracting voices’ that sought to pin Bawumia as a major cause of the current economic malaise will eventually show the love, commitment and love of particular individuals in the party.



Bawumia till date has yet to officially declare his intention to contest the yet-to-be scheduled party primary.



Other major contenders in the party are: Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament.



Others include Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey (former Railways Minister), Boakye Agyarko (former Energy Minister) and Kwabena Agyapong (former General Secretary of the NPP).



