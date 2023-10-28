Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana - Tolon MP

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tolon constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Whip of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will sworn in as the next president of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2025.



The Tolon MP urged delegates in the Northern region to vote massively for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4, 2023, during the NPP primaries to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the Vice President is competent, loyal and hardworking which makes him the best person to lead the party come 2024.



“He is competent, loyal and can do the job and he will be our next president"



The Tolon MP lawmaker said indicating the vice president has so much love for the north and that attributed most of the developmental projects to him.



He appealed to delegates to vote for the Vice President to lead the party and assured that Dr. Bawumia as president means more developmental projects will come to the North.



Alhaji Habibi Iddrisu made this known at the Sagnarigu constituency where the vice president visited to interact with delegates ahead of the NPP November 4 primaries.



On November 4, 2023, about 200,000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will cast their vote to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.