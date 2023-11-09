Bawumia will answer for the social fraud committed by NPP – Mustapha Gbande

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning that it will compel Ghanaians to demand answers from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for what they claim are numerous unfulfilled promises and social frauds committed against the people of Ghana.



According to the NDC’s Deputy National Secretary Mustapha Gbande, the NPP made bold pledges, such as “One Constituency, One Million Dollars” and “One Student, One laptop,” among others, but has failed to deliver on these promises.



These unfulfilled promises, in the NDC's view, amount to social fraud perpetrated against Ghanaians, and it is determined to hold Dr Bawumia accountable for these actions.



Mr Gbande vowed the NDC will hold the NPP flagbearer accountable for the unfulfilled promises.



He made these remarks during an appearance on the Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



He asserted that Dr Bawumia will not be spared any opportunity to address the allegations of social fraud committed during the current administration.



The NDC has made it clear that they will press Dr Bawumia to answer for these alleged infractions as the 2024 elections approach.



Mr Gbande also warned that if Ghana were a different country, the situation would likely have led to public outrage, but for Ghanaians known thoughtfulness and patient approach to political matters. Ghanaians are reserving their judgment until December 7, 2024, when they will express their verdict on the NPP, he opined.



Mr Gbande emphasised that while several regions are grappling with flooding due to the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Vice President appeared to be more focused on securing support from delegates by offering incentives, such as financial assistance, to boost his chances of becoming the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.