'Bawumia was behaving like a DJ while presenting his vision to Ghanaians' - Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician, Hassan Ayariga has taken a swipe at the manner in which the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered his vision to Ghanaians at a public lecture held on February 7, 2024.



He expressed that the vice president was occasionally dangling in posture like a disc jockey (DJ) in the night club as opposed to being stable when he delivered the lecture.



In a video shared via the X handle of Accra-based GHONE TV, Hassan Ayariga is captured saying, “He wasn’t stable at all…all the time he was moving as if he was a DJ at the night club and no president with such a platform should be giving a performance like that. Be stable for once!”



He added “He must concentrate on the delivery but our vice president became a DJ behind the podium like he was in a night club.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’



The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.



