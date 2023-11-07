Bawumia wants to weaponize religion for political gain - Edudzi Tameklo

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Head of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has accused the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of employing a divisive political strategy by attempting to weaponize religion and regionalism for personal and political gain.



Following Bawumia's emergence as the NPP's flagbearer, some party supporters have suggested that his candidacy, as a Muslim, could attract votes from both the Islamic community and the northern regions of the country, given the fact that he is the first Islamic presidential candidate in Ghana's fourth republic.



However, speaking on TV3, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Edudzi Tameklo raised concerns about Dr Bawumia's approach, accusing him of attempting to utilise divisive tactics, particularly in reference to the religious and regional affiliations of the country.



Tameklo further referenced the relationship between the National Chief Imam and former President John Mahama, stating that the trust and mutual respect built over time with the Muslim community have not merely been for political expediency, unlike what he insinuated as Bawumia's approach.



“JM’s association with the Muslim community is one that has been built not on a fluke but over a long period of time. It is one that has been built on the basis of trust and mutual respect and so, when the respected National Chief Imam invited him, the whole idea of Bawumia was to downplay and mock JM with that comment, ‘Mallam John’.



“It is part of the political strategy by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to weaponize two things: regionalism and religion. If you recall, Kennedy Agyapong repeated that same thing,” he said.



In a strong rebuke, Edudzi Tameklo likened Bawumia's political strategy to one aimed at polarising the nation along religious and regional lines for personal advancement.



He alleged that the vice president’s elevation to be the flagbearer in the party was more of a product of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's personal wishes, rather than a testament to merit or wider party consensus.



“I think it is important to make this point, our friends are making a lot of noise about the fact that the NPP has elected a northerner. Let the record be clear, it is simply because Akufo-Addo felt that the only person who can provide him cover and protection is Bawumia, nothing more and nothing less.



“That is why, if you will notice, historically, when in 2007, President Kufuor had the benefit of supporting Alan, his vice, who was a Muslim, Aliu Mahama, never got the slot.



"So, it is Akufo-Addo’s personal wish for Bawumia to take over from him. That is why it has been said that Bawumia is the establishment candidate,” he said.



