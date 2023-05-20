Bawumia vs. Mahama: Apaak, Annoh-Dompreh 'trade blows' on Twitter

General News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two Members of Parliament threw jabs at each other on social media platform Twitter as they sought to make points backing their preferred presidential candidates.



It started with Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak's usual jab at the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a May 18, 2023 tweet.



The Builsa South MP shared a GhanaWeb link to a story of some farmers saying the NPP should not elect a liar as its presidential candidate. Apaak captioned his post: "It's now obvious that Bawumia's reputation as a LIAR is common knowledge!"



The post which did not sit well with Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, a pro-Bawumia lawmaker and Majority Chief Whip; who hit back before Apaak staged a comeback.



Annoh-Dompreh: "Dr. Your feeble jabs can not tickle us, not in the least. We remain focused on the ball. DMB. we are possessed, JM's nightmare & Ghana's darling boy!."



Apaak: "Hon. Dompre, Dr. Bawumia is NOT a flagbearer yet, so what you describe as my feeble jabs are only teasers. The main show will commence if your Galamsey party makes the Lying One your flagbearer. Good news is that I won't sweat listing pages of his lies, Google will assist me!"



The NDC on May 14 declared Mahama winner of its presidential primary and its candidate for the 2024 elections.



The NPP is yet to hold its congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner along with former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



See their tweet exchange below:





Hon. Dompre, Dr. Bawumia is NOT a flagbearer yet, so what you describe as my feeble jabs are only teasers. The main show will commence if your Galamsey party makes the Lying One your flagbearer. Good news is that I won't sweat listing pages of his lies, Google will assist me! https://t.co/0RKmGrzQI0 — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) May 19, 2023

SARA