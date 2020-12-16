General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Bawumia visits Kantamanto fire victims

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the fire disaster scene

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak today, December 16, 2020.



He was there to inspect the extent of the damage caused and also condole with them.



He indicated that the government will provide the needed help to mitigate the loss and also urged all to put in place the precautionary measures to minimize such unfortunate occurrences.



Fire gutted the sowing section of the Kantamanto market in Accra’s central business district.



The fire reportedly started around 10 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.



The affected traders alleged that it took the fire officers an hour to respond to their call after the fire started.





