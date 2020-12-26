General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia urges Ghanaians to let love, peace of Christ guide their actions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his wife Samira

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians in this time of Christmas should emulate the love, peace and good neighbourliness of Christ Jesus especially at a time that the country is working tirelessly to develop the country in so many ways.



Speaking at the Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie during a Church service to mark the Christmas celebration, the Vice President said, “As we celebrate this special day of joy and thanksgiving to God for gifting us with Jesus Christ, we must continue to abide by his teachings and do good to one another.



He continued: “The teachings of Jesus enjoin us to be humble, love one another and eschew vices. Once his disciples asked him, ‘Teacher which is the greatest commandment?’, the answer was a simple but powerful statement – ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.



“This is the first and greatest commandment. And love your neighbours as yourself’ – Matthew 22: 37-39 adding that “for us, as a country, we have come a long way and had a history of peaceful coexistence among ourselves despite the diversity in tribes, religion, ethnicity, and so on”.



Dr Bawumia indicated that even in our diversities Ghanaians have always remained indivisible and what binds us as a nation is in excess of what divides us.



“It is this love for each other, underpinned by the biblical love of your neighbour as thyself that today Ghana is rated as the most peaceful country in West Africa. It is a feat well deserved and accomplished that we should not take for granted.”



Vice President Dr Bawumia speaking about the 2020 December elections noted that it generated a lot of emotions, but the participants and their supporters must be guided by the ultimate objective of a peaceful, successful Ghana in accepting the results.



“Just about two weeks ago the Ghanaian spirit for peace was again tested when we went to the polls for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. And thankfully, by the favour and mercies of the Lord Almighty, we accomplished that task peacefully.



“Elections would usually ultimately come with two outcomes – those declared winners and those who come second, third, and so on.



“It is a moment of joy and disappointment for the victors and vanquished respectively but should not lead us into destroying the fabric of peace and sanctity of our democracy,” he added.



The Vice President recounted that: “The President, Nana Akufo-Addo and myself have gone through the painful moment of losing presidential elections by just 40,000 votes (less than one percentage point) in 2008 but we prioritized the peace and sanctity of our democracy first and conceded.



“I am very much convinced that the Lord who granted us the will power to prioritize national cohesion, peace and tranquillity over personal gratification is capable and will do the same today. We just have to avail ourselves to be used by God as an instrument for peace.”



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated that Ghanaians in this Christmas period should ask for God’s “dominion over any acts of omission and commission that stand as threats to the unity and peace we enjoy as a nation”, and added that the nation’s prayers “will be heard by the heavens to usher us into a new year full of the grace and mercies of the Lord”.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia and some senior members of the NPP including former First Vice Chairman, Mr Fred Oware, former MP and Minister Kwamena Bartels, current National Organiser Sammi Awuku, Justin Kodua, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency.



Also present were several MPs and MPs-elect including Dr Okoe-Boye (Ledzokuku), Patrick Boamah (Okaikwei Central), Dickson Adomako Kissi (Anyaa Sowutuom), Rev Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North) and Frank Annoh Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.