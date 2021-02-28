General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Bawumia to take first coronavirus vaccine Monday

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will be the first government official to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Starrfm.com.gh has reported.



He will take the COVID-19 jab Monday morning at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will take his turn at the 37 Military Hospital.



But it was earlier reported that President Akufo-Addo will be the first to take the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Ghana received the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra last week.



The deployment of the vaccines is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi metropolitan areas; Awutu Senya East and Awutu Senya West in the Central Region as well as Obuasi will also be covered.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Minister-designate for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the COVID-19 “vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations”.



“The first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary, and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities in Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya West and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.”