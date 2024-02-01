Bawumia to speak on Ghana’s future, selfless leadership and bold solutions

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on February 7, 2024, speak on Ghana’s future selfless leadership and bold solutions.



According to a communiqué sighted by MyNewsGh.com, it is the first time the Vice President will be speaking in a public event in his capacity as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the November 4, 2023 polls.



The event comes off at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) where he is expected to give a sneak peek of his vision for the country ahead of the December 7, 2024 polls.



Dr. Bawumia has consistently maintained that he has his vision for Ghana, which is to see the country leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth.



In June last year, while addressing NPP supporters at the party headquarters, the Vice President intimated that he has worked hard in both private and public life to attain the current position he occupies.



Though he served in various capacities under former President John Agyekum Kufour including being the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and subsequently as Vice President, he has his own vision for the country.



He said “I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far”.



He continued “Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.



While stating his desire to see Ghana become a nation that caters for the poor, supports local businesses and build industries for economic growth, there is a lot more the nation can do to attain its desired status.



“Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government.



"During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! and I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine,” he declared.