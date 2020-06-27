General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: thezongomail.com

Bawumia to renovate Kumasi Central Mosque after settling 56-year accumulated lease arrears

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has settled a 56-year accumulated ground lease arrears of the Kumasi Central Mosque following a request by the Muslim community in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The land on which the Kumasi Central Mosque is situated has accumulated lease arrears of GHS 120,000 dating back to 1964, and the Muslim Community in Kumasi was under intense pressure to pay up.





Having raised GH, 35,000 out of the total arrears, the Muslim Community appealed to Dr. Bawumia to intervene and the Vice President has responded positively by settling the remaining amount of GH 85,000 Cedis.



MCE for Asokore Mampong Municipal, Hon. Halidu Seidu on Friday led officials including Alhaji Dr. Rauf Ibrahim Registrar of the Pharmacy Council and Alhaji Yunusa Osman, from Office of the Vice President, to present the donation on behalf of the Vice President to leadership of the Muslim Community in Kumasi.



Dr. Bawumia settled the remaining 85,000 Cedis to enable the Muslim Community have access to updated title of the land.



Veep to renovate Mosque



Speaking after presenting the donation, Hon. Halidu Seidu, who spoke on behalf of Dr. Bawumia, revealed an exciting piece of news which surprised the gathering.



He said the Vice President has, in addition to paying up the accumulated ground arrears, also decided to give the Central Mosque a befitting status by renovating it.



Appreciation



Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Harun and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulrahim, Chairman of the Central Mosque Committee received the presentation on behalf of the Muslim Community.



They expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for his generous donation and prayed for Allah’s guidance for the Vice President.



The leadership of the Kumasi Muslim Community stated further that central mosque being a religious centre which also serves the social needs of the Muslim Ummah, it requires generous donations such as Dr. Bawumia’s.



They said Dr. Bawumia’s warm gesture would go a long way to help the management and sustenance of the mosque.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.