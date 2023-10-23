Bawumia to join Ejura chiefs to celebrate their annual Sekyerene Festival

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

The Vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on Thursday, October 26, 2023, join the Chiefs and the people of Ejura to celebrate their annual Sekyerene Festival.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, and a host of other dignitaries are also expected to be guests at the festival.



The Sekyerene Festival is celebrated every year by the chiefs and people of Ejura to thank God, ancestors, and the traditional stool for providing them with a bumper harvest of fresh yams.



Secretary to the Central Planning Committee for the festival, who doubles as the Nkosuohene (Development chief) of Ejura Traditional Area, Nana Agyeman Prempeh in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim, said the focus of this year's event is the commissioning of the ultramodern divisional police headquarters built by Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders.



He noted that chiefs and residents of Ejura with support from partners embarked on the construction of the divisional police headquarters to help improve the security situation in the area.



The festival which will be held on the theme "Creating a Secure Environment for Economic Development Ejura", is also aimed to collaborate with stakeholders to raise educational standards in Ejura.



The chief on Friday, October 20, 2023, called on citizens of Ejura and the entire country to join the celebration of the festival.



Nana Agyeman Prempeh disclosed that the festival will commence on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and will come to an end on October 29, 2023.



Below is the full schedule of activities for the festival as announced by the chiefs:



Ejura Sekyerene (Yam) Festival:



Barima Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene, Nana Akua Tiwaa II, Ejurahemaa, and entire elders of the Ejura Divisional Council invite the general public to witness the 2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival at Ejura from Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, October 29, 2023.



Main event:Commissioning of police divisional headquarters at Ejura.



Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023.



Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura



Time: 10:00 am prompt



Theme: Creating a Secure Environment for Economic Development of Ejura



Target: To collaborate with stakeholders to raise educational standards in Ejura



Other activities:



Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Gospel night: (church singing groups and identifiable gospel musicians would be invited to sing and give praise to God for a successful year)



Venue: Forecourt of Ejura Palace



Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm



Thursday, October 26, 2023: Commissioning of divisional police headquarters at Ejura.



Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura



Time: 10:00 a.m. prompt



Thursday, October 26, 2023: Traditional performance by Nananom Akomfuo on the same day after the commissioning of the divisional police quarters



Venue: the forecourt of Nana Ejurahene’s palace



Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm



Friday, October 27, 2023: Performance of traditional rites from 4:00 am to 10:00 am (Strictly private) and a mini durbar at noon.



Sunday, October 29, 2023: Thanksgiving service at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ejura.