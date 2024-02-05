Bawumia takes credit for Agenda 111, GhanaCard but he’s blameless on the economy – Prof Mensah replies Bentil

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Prof. Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has reacted to a call by Kofi Bentil, a vice president of IMANI Africa, for Ghanaians to give Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a shot at the presidency because he is responsible for the current economic changes.



In a post shared on Facebook on February 4, 2024, Prof. Mensah wondered why proponents of the ruling New Patriotic Party are quick to applaud Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, for the ‘successes’ of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government but are always trying to exonerate him from the current economic challenges.



He added that the vice president has had enough time to implement the economic solution he came up with when he was in opposition, which brought him to the limelight, but he has failed.



“On the part of Ghanaians, we gave Bawumia ample fair hearing in 2012 and 2016 as he championed his infamous theories, including the FTTP - from taxation to production. How did that fare? All of us can attest to his utmost failure, leading to the 'Nwisie Tax' today.



“Bawumia’s endorsers tend to give him credit for Agenda 111, Drone delivery system, Ghana card, digitalization among others. In 2018, Nana Addo gave Bawumia credit for what he described as improvement in the economy. Yet when Ghanaians, talk about the economy being in tatters, his endorses say Bawumia is not to blame. Wow! How does that sound?” he quizzed.



The academic added, “What Ghanaians need now is action, not the same old soundbites. The talk of bold solutions for the future, what about now? What about bold solutions for the economy he has destroyed?”



Kofi Bentil justified his support for the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate for the 2024 general election, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a Facebook post dated February 3, 2023, the lawyer argued a number of reasons why Bawumia deserves the opportunity to serve as president, having served the last seven years as vice president to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Comparing Dr Bawumia’s case to former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kofi Bentil alluded to the principle of fair hearing, noting that Mr Mahama was given the chance by the Ghanaian electorate some years ago when he contested the presidency, having served as vice president.



“Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!” he stated.



He further argued on the limitations of the vice president's position, emphasising the few opportunities given to the president’s deputy to make an actual impact.



“The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the president is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), it is totally powerless! he is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!



“Indeed, the Minister of Finance has more constitutional power than the VP in managing our finances and the EMT has zero power to effect its decisions. They advise the President who acts through his ministers!” he emphasised.



On the case of Bawumia needing fair hearing: Let’s assess Kofi Bentil’s position.



According to some of the key leaders in the NPP, Bawumia must be thankful to the party for coming to the helm of the party’s leadership, and consequently Ghana’s foremost leadership with almost no sweat.



