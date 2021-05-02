You are here: HomeNews2021 05 02Article 1248733

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Bawumia supports economic empowerment of PWDs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry for planning to build a residential and livelihoods empowerment centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The project falls under the Church's Village Project to economically empower PWDs to realise their potentials.

In a tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, "I am already excited to learn about this laudable project and want to be associated with it by assisting in whatever way I can to make it a reality".

In a related development, the Anglican Diocese of Accra told the Vice President about the Church's plans to establish a 1,000-acre rubber plantation to improve livelihoods.

Vice President Bawumia expressed the government's commitment to continuously collaborate with faith-based organizations to set up development-oriented projects to boost economic development.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment