Bawumia stands tall; he is the one who can help us break the 8 - Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for the Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has expressed his confidence in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day, the deputy minister indicated that presently, the vice president stands tall among the other contenders, and he is confident he will help the party break the eight as it’s the party’s mantra going into the 2024 general election.



According to him, Bawumia's message is resonating with party delegates and predicted that he would receive an overwhelming endorsement in both the super delegate and the national delegate conference on both August 26 and November 4, 2023, respectively.



“We are in a challenged economy, no doubt. Because for that, why will the president take a decision for us to go to the IMF, we had issues. But what caused those issues I’m saying is relevant for anybody who is doing a dispassionate critique of managers of the economy to take into consideration.



"And I am assured that based on the interactions that have gone on so far, those that I have participated in directly, ones that I’ve been monitoring on all media platforms, certainly the vice president’s message is sinking with the delegates of the New Patriotic Party and they will give him an overwhelming, emphasis, overwhelming endorsement on two occasions that is August 26 and also November 4, 2023,” he said.



The MP acknowledged the dedication and service of the other aspirants to the NPP, but he said the vice president can do the job for the party and build upon the achievements of the current administration.



“Because we are clear in our minds that he [reference to Bawumia] has what it takes to lead our party. That is not to say that the rest are incompetent, all of them have what it takes, they’ve all worked for the party, and they have contributed their dues.



“But I am clear in my mind that his excellency the vice president stands tall, and he is the one who can take this party into 2024 to help us break the 8 and keep our friend’s track records who we all know from the government,” he added.



