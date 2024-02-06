Bawumia speaks: Why the anticipation is so high for February 7 address

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, may not be a traditional motivational speaker, but every single time he has held a lecture or addressed the nation in a public setting and on national issues, eyes and ears have always been very deeply soaked in what he would say.



And that they call him the economic wizkid or the fact that, as a former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, his pedigree as a knowledgeable economist - one capable of turning around the fortunes of this nation, could just be part of the reasons he attracts so much buzz around himself.



Or, is it simply because he is a politician? Maybe!



But the truth also is that, with all these in the bag, Dr. Bawumia has not given Ghanaians much of that side of himself in a while – headlining public addresses to the nation, especially the ones that touch on economic subjects.



In the times he has, whenever he has spoken, they have been at such events as when he was campaigning for the flagbearer position of the governing NPP. In other instances, they have just been from his everyday public engagements, but not much of an economy-themed address.



Luck, however, may just have shone on those hoping for such a day because, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will engage the public through a publicised event themed, ‘Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future.”



The event, scheduled to happen at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is believed to be an event where the vice president will articulate his ‘own vision’ for the future of Ghana, as the country goes through an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.



The national address is also expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.



The announcement for this national address is also being described as a pivotal moment for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to unveil his vision for Ghana’s trajectory in the 2024 general elections, focusing on innovative solutions and selfless leadership to propel the nation forward.



Announcement of running mate:



Although in the communication preceding this February 7 address, no such indication was given, there has been a topical conversation in the party with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the very core of it; his choice of a running mate.



This has become the next natural step for him after he convincingly won the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party in November 2023.



With little hints given by the vice president on who or what kinds of candidates he could consider for the position, there are hopes that this address, being one of his most anticipated public encounters since becoming the flagbearer of the NPP, there could be a hint or some snippets into which direction that could be.



Meanwhile, it is no secret some of the names of leading personalities in the NPP, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Kwabena Agyepong, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, among others, have come up as possible candidates for the vacant role.



While all these hopes and anticipations linger, it is left for what will come of the Wednesday, February 7, 2024, address by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



