Bawumia secures nearly 66% in NPP presidential primaries in Eastern Region

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged the winner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in the Eastern Region, securing 13,387 votes representing 65.9% out of the total votes cast of 20,305.



His closest rival, Ken Ohene Agypaong, secured 6,794 votes, equivalent to 33.4%.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 57 and 67 votes each.



These results were announced by the Regional Electoral Commission in Koforidua.



There were 83 ejected ballots recorded with the total turnout being 20,388.



Jubilant supporters of the Veep erupted in ecstasy after the announcement.



Bawumia emerged overall winner and has since been declared candidate of the NPP for the 2024 polls.