Bawumia's vision statement has put fear in the NDC - Nana B

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

On February 6, 2024, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia delivered an address at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) where he outlined his vision as a presidential candidate.



During the lecture, he outlined several initiatives he plans to undertake if elected President in the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.



Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently spoke on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' indicating how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been affected by Bawumia's vision statement. According to Nana B, the NDC has been shaken up by Bawumia's statement.



"Bawumia's vision has given hope to Ghanaians...and it has put fear in the NDC," he said.



