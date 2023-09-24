Bawumia's team mourns late NPP MP

Politics of Sunday, 24 September 2023

The Ashanti Regional Campaign Team for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed their sorrow over the passing of the immediate past Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.



In a statement signed by the DMB Campaign Coordinator in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ayew Afriye, the team paid tribute to the late MP for his unwavering commitment and invaluable support towards the DMB project.



The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the immediate past Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency and would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, NPP Ashanti, and loved ones."



“Okyem Aboagye’s passing is particularly poignant, because he was recently engaged by the DMB Campaign Team in Ashanti for some support, of which he wholeheartedly offered, and it was even beyond our expectations,” part of the statement.



The campaign team expressed their admiration for the late MP’s dedication and unwavering support for the DMB project.



“We remember clearly how on that fateful day, he intimated on the phone call that, once Chairman Wontumi has shown the direction, he is following squarely and fully. The Campaign Team in the region was highly impressed by the unwavering commitment and unflinching support he demonstrated toward the DMB project, and consequently decided that he is put in charge of Transport and Logistics for the Campaign. The DMB Campaign will forever be grateful to him," part of the release read.



“As a result, they appointed him in charge of Transport and Logistics for the Campaign, a role he embraced with enthusiasm and dedication. The DMB Campaign expressed their enduring gratitude for his contributions,” the statement continued.



The team also extended a heartfelt condolence to the late MP's family, the Bantama constituency, Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and the regional party.



They pledged their support during this difficult period and acknowledged the significant contributions made by the late Okyem Aboagye to Ghanaian politics and business.



"Our late brother served his people, party, and country well, and his legacies will remain etched, both in Ghanaian politics and business. Rest in peace, Hon. Okyem Aboagye,” the team added.



The former Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, passed away after a short illness on September 23, 2023.





