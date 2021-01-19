General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Jubilee House

Bawumia’s released list of staffers demistifies northern hegemony propaganda

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his staffers

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has demonstrated true leadership trait by recognizing key personalities in his office who have helped him deliver his mandate as the Vice President during the last four years.



In a Facebook post on Monday, 18th January, 2021, Dr. Bawumia showed gratitude to his staff, a trait highly uncommon in many people.



“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana”, he indicated.



This gesture by Dr. Bawumia comes as unique in the politics of Ghana and the office his holds. Comments on social media following the post indicates a true leader who recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of his subordinates.



In another breadth also, the list exposes the quiet political propaganda that the Vice President is surrounded by people of his kinship from the northern part of Ghana - to wit ‘mpepefo)’. The list put out by the Vice President rather indicates Akan dominance in his office as majority of the people are from the southern extraction.



The list of staffers in the Vice President’s office, in no particular order is as follows:



1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President



2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President



3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team



4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit



5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson



6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah - Director, Liaison



7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations



8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol



9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications



10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security



11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport



12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser



13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser



14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser



15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications



16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)



17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver



18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration



19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration



20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu



22. Salam Mustapha - Director of Programmes



23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong - Technical Economic Adviser



24. Obour Kutando - Director of Special Projects