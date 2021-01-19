Bawumia’s released list of staffers demistifies northern hegemony propaganda

General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Source: Jubilee House
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has demonstrated true leadership trait by recognizing key personalities in his office who have helped him deliver his mandate as the Vice President during the last four years.
In a Facebook post on Monday, 18th January, 2021, Dr. Bawumia showed gratitude to his staff, a trait highly uncommon in many people.
“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana”, he indicated.
This gesture by Dr. Bawumia comes as unique in the politics of Ghana and the office his holds. Comments on social media following the post indicates a true leader who recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of his subordinates.
In another breadth also, the list exposes the quiet political propaganda that the Vice President is surrounded by people of his kinship from the northern part of Ghana - to wit ‘mpepefo)’. The list put out by the Vice President rather indicates Akan dominance in his office as majority of the people are from the southern extraction.
The list of staffers in the Vice President’s office, in no particular order is as follows:
1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President
2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President
3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team
4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit
5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson
6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah - Director, Liaison
7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations
8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol
9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications
10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security
11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport
12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser
13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser
14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser
15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications
16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)
17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver
18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration
19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration
20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu
22. Salam Mustapha - Director of Programmes
23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong - Technical Economic Adviser
24. Obour Kutando - Director of Special Projects