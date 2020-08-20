Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Bawumia’s presentation was under duress – Kwakye Ofosu

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy minister for communications, says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent town hall meeting was done under duress due to criticism from the public that the NPP administration has not built anything infrastructure-wise since they came into office.



According to him, the NDC can show sector by sector some capital investment in terms of infrastructure which is a major threat to the incumbent party in their bid of seeking reelection in December.



The former Deputy Information Minister noted that Dr Bawumia and the NPP rushed to do the Town Hall meeting just to prove that the government is doing something in order not to let John Dramani Mahama get the credit and praises he has been receiving from Ghanaians.



“They also see people give credit to President Mahama and the NDC and they find that to be an existential threat in terms of their chances towards the elections. So, they then felt compelled to go and do this with the view to chicken away at the credit and the commendation the NDC was getting and at the time show that they are doing something,” Kwaky Ofosu explained on Citi TV’s Point of View.



He added that the NPP instead of sticking to what they have done decided to make certain claims that the massive infrastructural development by the ruling NPP is better than the eight-year performance of the NDC.



“It is bad enough for them to attempt to compare themselves to President Mahama who will eviscerate the NPP and Nana Addo sector by sector in terms of capital investment,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu noted.



Kwakye Ofosu stated further that, at the basic level, “a total of 2,931 classroom blocks were initiated out of which 2,031 were completed. When we come to the secondary school level, over 1000 school projects [classroom blocks] were completed and about 180 dormitories. When you put this together you get close to 5000 separate school blocks between 2010 and 2016.”

