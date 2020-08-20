Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Bawumia’s presentation was a compendium of lies – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has described the results fair by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a compendium of lies falsehood and plagiarised projects.



According to Gyamfi, the entire presentation was a celebration of mediocrity that must not excite Ghanaians.



During his presentation of the Akufo-Addo government’s infrastructure record on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia revealed staggering disparities in the value of similar projects undertaken by the erstwhile John Mahama government and current projects by the Akufo-Addo government.



In Dr. Bawumia’s comparative value for money analysis, the cost of projects undertaken by the Mahama government appear to be quiet outrageous.



For instance, the Vice President said while the NPP government is constructing four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges at a cost of $289m, the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of a staggering $260m.



But speaking on Starr Chat, Mr Gyamfi stated that former President Mahama’s infrastructure record supersedes the work done by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.



“Facts show this is the only government that hasn’t built a single secondary school despite adding GHc135bn to Ghana debt stock and receiving twice the revenue John Mahama did. In terms of infrastructure, there’s nothing to commend this government for,” Mr Gyamfi told host Bola Ray.



He added “this government hasn’t been able to fulfill 86% of its promises. Since they came, the things that have been thriving are nepotism, corruption…We were in this country when the NPP said John Mahama had inflated projects. We all know inflation of projects is a crime under our law statutes in this country but they have been in power for 3 and a half years and not a single evidence to prove that.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.