Politics of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Bawumia’s posters at this time could send NPP into opposition – NPP grassroots

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Three grassroots members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed concerns about alleged Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s flagbearership race posters across the country at a time the party is focused on helping President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fulfil his mandate in his second term.



A statement issued by the three, Samuel Boateng, Bertha Affum, Gafaru Nuhu, said “It is obvious that the new patriotic party cannot afford to lose the 2024 general elections. Especially when our party under Nana Akufo Addo’s leadership has laid down a strong foundation to consolidate development.



“The past few weeks have seen posters of his excellency the Vice President purported to champion his candidature for flagbearership position.



“We the NPP grassroots members see this action of the vice president and his team as very worrying. Why would Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his team deliberately flout the party’s rules and regulations when they are very much aware that it is against the NPP constitution for any party member to begin flooding posters across the nation against an election which is meant to be held in 2023.

“If party members who would want to contest for the position of polling station executive, constituency executive, member of parliament and national executive in 2022 haven’t begun pasting pictures, then, the vice president must know better.”



It added “We the grassroots members see this desperate action of the vice president and his team as one which is meant to achieve two things:



“We grassroots members who want our party to stay in power for a very long time and for that matter take a strong exception to the action of the vice president and therefore call on him to publicly disassociate himself from the said action if he’s not the one sponsoring it and subsequently instruct his people to pull down all the posters in question.



Failure to do so will leave us grassroots members with only one option and that is to remove all posters of dr. Mahamudu Bawumia geared towards the 2023 NPP congress.



“We seize this opportunity to encourage all our party scribes to stay calm and support His Excellency the President to succeed. Ghanaians will forever be grateful to us.”